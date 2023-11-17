Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Moana

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Moana, a sweet girl looking for her “fur-ever” home from Saving Graces 4 Felines.

Moana was found as a stray, along with her sister.

Saving Graces says Moana has blossomed into such a lovely little girl in her foster home.

She’s used to small children, other cats, and a big dog, she is not afraid of any of them!

The adoption fee has been paid by a sponsor, but a good vet reference is still required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas, and also been micro-chipped.

