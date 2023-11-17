Advertise With Us
Organizations start pick up for Toys for Tots

Pitt County DSS picking up toys for Toys for Tots recipients
Pitt County DSS picking up toys for Toys for Tots recipients(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Organizations across the east started to pick up some of their toys to distribute from the Toys for Tots program.

One of the organizations is Pitt County’s Department of Social Services. As a part of their “Holiday Cheer,” they’ll provide toys to the 225 children currently in the DSS foster care program.

DSS is just one of the groups in Pitt County distributing toys to kids.

Kristie Wooten, the volunteer coordinator for Churches Outreach Network, which helps distribute toys in ENC, says last year, Toys for Tots served more than 38,000 kids in Pitt County alone.

She encourages those who can to donate since they are hoping to give each kid more toys this year.

“It’s just the community makes such an impact when they donate a toy. They really do. It is a joy unlike no other to see a kid when some of them really may not get anything else and we’re providing two toys each this year plus stocking stuffers and it’s a great feeling”

Toys for Tots gives toys to 28 different organizations throughout Eastern Carolina, from Boys and Girls Clubs to various ministries.

WITN is a drop-off spot and we will be collecting toys until December 7th.

