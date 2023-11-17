Advertise With Us
North Carolina Highway Patrol warning drivers to travel safe for the holidays

NC Highway Patrol Holiday Travel Safety
By Celeste Ford
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving traffic is in full effect and the North Carolina Highway Patrol says they want motorists to take the necessary steps to arrive alive.

Cars and trucks could be seen making the journey down Highway 264 in Greenville on Thursday.

Many residents in the east are traveling home to be reunited with friends and family.

ECU student Lauren Edmondson says she makes sure she is never distracted when she drives home to Virginia.

“I don’t put my phone in my sight. I put it away actually, so I don’t even have to look at it because it’s just a huge distraction for drivers and I never want to be responsible for anything that happens while being on the telephone,” says Edmondson.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says they will be on the lookout for drunk drivers and people driving above the speed limit.

Trooper Rico Stephens says motorists need to be patient, slow down and always buckle their seatbelt.

“We also want people to plan their trip accordingly and that planning starts before you leave the driveway, such as making sure your tires are properly inflated, that you have a full tank of gas, knowing your destination, understanding any type of detours or changes that may take the road or affect the roadway or affect your travel time,” says Stephens.

AAA predicts that more than 1.6 million North Carolina residents will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving.

Edmondson says she encourages others to be aware of driving dangers including texting and driving.

“I wouldn’t do it. It’s not really good, you never know what can happen. You could look down for one second and then you could be in a total disaster in a situation that you would never thought you would be in so I would just try to avoid it,” says Edmondson.

Stephens says anyone caught drinking and driving will be immediately removed from the roadway and arrested.

Travel experts recommend staying informed about the weather conditions as you travel to your destination.

