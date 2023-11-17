N.C. Aquarium’s oldest American River Otter dies at 18 years old

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina aquarium is mourning the loss of their oldest male otter.

The North Carolina Aquarium says their oldest American River Otter, Neuse passed away Thursday.

Officials say he passed away in his sleep at 18 years old.

On Wednesday, the aquarium says he began showing signs of gastrointestinal issues.

Neuse was the peacemaker of the group and instrumental in welcoming the two newest otters, Pee Dee and Rocky, into the Aquarium family,” said Emily Christiansen, DVM, MPH, DACZM, chief veterinarian for the N.C. Aquariums.

Neuse arrived at the Aquarium in Spring 2006.

The N.C. Aquariums says the veterinary team will perform a necropsy to learn more about Neuse’s condition.

