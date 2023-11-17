Advertise With Us
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Loaded mashed potato cups

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We all need something to bring to holiday gathering, and this appetizer is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Just like a stuffed baked potato, these potato appetizer crisps can be dressed however you’d like.

They’re easy to pop in your mouth, but will still hold you over until dinner is ready.

You’ll need four potatoes, 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, butter, a small bowl of sour cream, 1/4 cup chives, bacon bits (optional), 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp salt, and 1/2 tsp pepper.

The instructions are as follows:

- Preheat oven to 400 degrees

- Quarter four potatoes and boil for 15-20 minutes

- Add to mixing bowl along with a small bit of butter

- Slowly mix in 3/4 cup of milk (more or less is okay)

- Add parmesan cheese, chives, bacon bits, garlic powder, salt and pepper to mixture

- Mix to desired consistency

- Spoon mixture into muffin tin, making an indentation in the middle for toppings

- Add to oven and bake for about 30 minutes, checking regularly

- Top with sour cream, chives, bacon bits and shredded cheeses

