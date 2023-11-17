Minges Coliseum brings more “student-friendly” features to home games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Basketball season is now in full swing for East Carolina University, and fans also have something new to look forward to when going to home games at Minges Coliseum.

ECU Athletic Executive Director J.J. McLamb says the main goal behind the upgrades is to make Minges a more student-friendly environment for the 2023-2024 and future seasons.

The department was able to upgrade 422 purple chair-back seats giving Minges another level of premium seating for donors and fans.

Along with more comfort for your tush, walking through the coliseum doors to the court just got brighter.

McLamb says all the light fixtures are now LED and have color-changing features along with some dancing go-go lights.

On top of these upgrades for the fans, the athletic department also worked hard to make it a more fun experience for students who attend in their very own section.

“We’re trying to create an atmosphere that will create an enticing space for both our donors and our fan base plus our students. We added a DJ to the lower level, and we’re just really trying to enhance the gameday experience,” McLamb told WITN.

When asked how the first home games of the season have been McLamb says the upgrades have been accepted with open arms from people of all ages who are ready and excited as they walk into Minges.

McLamb also told WITN that it’s important for athletic departments to upgrade and cater to their audience and fans consistently.

He says, “It is, it’s very important. You’re always trying to make things fan-friendly, you’re always trying to make it easy for your fans and your donors because it is very easy for our fans to stay at home and watching it on tv with all of our games being broadcasted on ESPN+ or one of the streaming services on there. Anything that we can do to make the experience pleasant for our fans, we’ve got to keep doing that.”

The next home game at Minges will be this Sunday, November 19th, as the men take on the Northeastern Huskies.

