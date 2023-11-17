Advertise With Us
Man facing multiple drug charges in Beaufort County

Lord Justice
Lord Justice(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort man is in jail under a half-million dollar bond after his arrest on multiple drug charges.

Carteret County deputies on Wednesday arrested 49-year-old Lord Justice for trafficking opium and heroin.

Deputies stopped the man in his vehicle on Highway 101 where they say he tried to destroy evidence. They said they resulted in the contamination of the inside of the vehicle as well as himself.

Justice was charged with three counts of trafficking heroin, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, and one count of possession of heroin.

