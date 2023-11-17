Advertise With Us
Man critical after early morning shooting in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount police(City of Rocky Mount)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in critical condition after being shot this morning in Rocky Mount.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Burton Street.

They said 47-year-old Stacey Dickens was shot in his lower left abdomen. He was first taken to Nash UNC Health Care and then to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where he is in critical condition, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

