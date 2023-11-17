Man critical after early morning shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in critical condition after being shot this morning in Rocky Mount.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Burton Street.

They said 47-year-old Stacey Dickens was shot in his lower left abdomen. He was first taken to Nash UNC Health Care and then to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where he is in critical condition, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.