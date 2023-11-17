Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.(NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s some evening entertainment for your weekend that only requires you to look up at the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.

The shower is expected to produce bright meteors – about 10 to 15 per hour in a dazzling display – moving fast at 44 miles per second.

Although peak viewing time is Saturday, the meteors can be seen a few days before and afterward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Derrick Bennett appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Onslow County man pleads guilty to killing sister-in-law
Joshua Glaspie
Jury convicts man who took off in middle of Beaufort County trial
Officers today released surveillance photos of a man wanted for holding up the Dollar General...
Police searching for Dollar General robber
From hospital bed to hospital employee
Second chance: Ayden man turns his life around after near-fatal overdose

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Speaker Johnson says he’ll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
DMV shuts down Jacksonville license plate agency for “contract violations”
DMV shuts down Jacksonville license plate agency for “contract violations”
DMV shuts down Jacksonville license plate agency for “contract violations”
Lord Justice
Man facing multiple drug charges in Carteret County