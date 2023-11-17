Havelock stops Rose in state football playoffs third round, New Bern falls at Cleveland
Tops seeds advance in Thursday state playoff games
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - STATE PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
3A EAST
HAVELOCK 20, J.H. ROSE 6
4A EAST
CLEVELAND 56, NEW BERN 13
2A EAST
CLINTON 42, SOUTHEAST ALAMANCE 7
NORTHEASTERN 62, PRINCETON 53
1A EAST
WILSON PREP 42, NORTH MOORE 15
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.