Havelock stops Rose in state football playoffs third round, New Bern falls at Cleveland

State HSFB Third Round games moved to Thursday night due to expected weather(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - STATE PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

3A EAST

HAVELOCK 20, J.H. ROSE 6

4A EAST

CLEVELAND 56, NEW BERN 13

2A EAST

CLINTON 42, SOUTHEAST ALAMANCE 7

NORTHEASTERN 62, PRINCETON 53

1A EAST

WILSON PREP 42, NORTH MOORE 15

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Bland returns to face Havelock
