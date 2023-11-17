Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Havelock game a homecoming game for J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland

Bland faces high school alma mater and former O.C. in state playoffs
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a homecoming night in Havelock, well sort of. It is for J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland. He played for Havelock in high school. His Rampants meet the Rams tonight in the state playoffs third round.

“It is always fun going home to see everybody down there and talking to them and stuff,” says Rose Head Coach Will Bland, “This has more stake than it had in the regular season you know. Now it is you lose you go home, you win you advance so we have to be in that mindset.”

For Will Bland and his J.H. Rose football team there will be no secrets against Havelock.

“Coach King will probably put in some extra wrinkles in there,” says Bland.

Their former offensive coordinator Caleb King is now the O.C. for the Rams. The connections are everywhere.

“Their whole staff I know Coach King, the Wootens, Frazier I know the whole staff well. Coach King knows our whole staff members and some of our kids so we are very familiar with each other,” says Bland, “We know what each other has, what type of talent we got so I think it will be a fun game and the chess match will be real fun.”

Different for the players too. Many just played for King en route to their state championship appearance two seasons ago.

“Going against coach King, he knows us, we know him,” says Rose running back Jameer Roach, “He’s a guru at what he do so I give him his props.”

just three weeks ago the two teams met in Havelock further adding to the familarity. The Rams won 35-7 the final week of the regular season. But a few weeks of playoff experience changes things a little.

“Road warriors coach Bland tells us all the time we got to stick as a team,” says Roach, “We got to stay together. We got to lift each other up.”

“I think a lot of stuff has gelled for us, a lot of people have stepped up,” says Bland, “You know hey it could be our season continue or we got to pack up our stuff. Hopefully we got the kids ready to perform better this go round.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by deer in Jacksonville
Student found with gun at Washington High School

Latest News

State HSFB Third Round games moved to Thursday night due to expected weather
Havelock stops Rose in state football playoffs third round, New Bern falls at Cleveland
Havelock game a homecoming game for J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland
Havelock game a homecoming game for J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland
Shykeim Phillips scored 1,000th career point this week for UNCW Men
Former South Central star Phillips notches 1,000th career point at UNCW
ECU FALLS TO USC UPSTATE
ECU men’s basketball upset at home by USC Upstate