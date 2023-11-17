Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Governor Cooper visits Wayne Community College for National Apprenticeship Week

Governor Cooper visits Wayne Community College
Governor Cooper visits Wayne Community College(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A program to help people get involved in an apprenticeship is getting a big boost.

Governor Roy Cooper visited Wayne Community College Thursday to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and announce the launch of the Southeastern Education and Economic Development initiative, also called SEED. It is a partnership between the North Carolina Business Committee for Education and Smithfield Foods.

A program to help people get involved in an apprenticeship is getting a big boost.

Governor Roy Cooper visited Wayne Community College Thursday to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and announce the launch of the Southeastern Education and Economic Development initiative, also called SEED. It is a partnership between the North Carolina Business Committee for Education and Smithfield Foods.

Smithfield Foods presented a $1,000,000 check to the program.

Dr. Patty Pfeiffer, Wayne Community College President says, “What that means for the student is that a junior or senior in high school can begin a career in an apprenticeship and learn about that industry as well gain educational opportunities in the community college. They are going to learn while they earn.”

After a brief roundtable, Cooper took a tour of the community college and saw some of the programs available.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by deer in Jacksonville
Student found with gun at Washington High School

Latest News

FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in ENC
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in ENC
NC Highway Patrol Holiday Travel Safety
North Carolina Highway Patrol warning drivers to travel safe for the holidays
Maggie Golden proudly displays potato appetizer cups
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Loaded mashed potato cups