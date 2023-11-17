Governor Cooper visits Wayne Community College for National Apprenticeship Week

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A program to help people get involved in an apprenticeship is getting a big boost.

Governor Roy Cooper visited Wayne Community College Thursday to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and announce the launch of the Southeastern Education and Economic Development initiative, also called SEED. It is a partnership between the North Carolina Business Committee for Education and Smithfield Foods.

Smithfield Foods presented a $1,000,000 check to the program.

Dr. Patty Pfeiffer, Wayne Community College President says, “What that means for the student is that a junior or senior in high school can begin a career in an apprenticeship and learn about that industry as well gain educational opportunities in the community college. They are going to learn while they earn.”

After a brief roundtable, Cooper took a tour of the community college and saw some of the programs available.

