FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet Ross, the lovable hound/shepherd mix
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This Friday, we have an energetic five-month-old looking for a permanent home.
Ross is a hound/shepherd mix with plenty of curiosity and a love for cuddles.
The sweet, caramel-colored pup has a distinctly long tail and a thin snout that’s ready or any adventure.
He would go well in a home full of children and other animals.
Ross needs plenty of room to roam and would love a large yard and someone with patience who is willing to train a puppy.
To learn more about how to adopt or foster Ross, reach out to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
