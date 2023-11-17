FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet Ross, the lovable hound/shepherd mix

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This Friday, we have an energetic five-month-old looking for a permanent home.

Ross is a hound/shepherd mix with plenty of curiosity and a love for cuddles.

The sweet, caramel-colored pup has a distinctly long tail and a thin snout that’s ready or any adventure.

He would go well in a home full of children and other animals.

Ross needs plenty of room to roam and would love a large yard and someone with patience who is willing to train a puppy.

To learn more about how to adopt or foster Ross, reach out to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

