Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase today with a few isolated showers along the coast

Spotty showers today; A cool and sunny this weekend
WITN
WITN(WITN)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As many will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, some of our coastal communities could see a passing shower or too later in the evening, with cloud cover holding tough for inland areas. If you are heading out to any high school football games, pack a light rain jacket or poncho.

The weekend will feature a blend of sun and clouds, as temperatures start out near average Saturday, then cooling off as we get towards Sunday to the upper 50s to near 60 during the day. The Jacksonville Christmas Parade in the morning will start off nice and cool, with morning temperatures in the low 60s, with northwest breezes from 5-10 mph.

Next week starts out cool and partly sunny, then we become wet Tuesday and Wednesday. This is looking to be a widespread rain event since the impacts from Ophelia, as the area saw anywhere from 3-8 inches of rainfall in late September. Temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 50s.

We clear out just in time for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday, as a wave of cooler air moves in. Highs cool down to the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday and mid 50s Friday. A few of our backyards could reach the upper 20s to low 30s those mornings.

As for tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two formed in the central Caribbean Sea Thursday afternoon. It is expected to become a tropical storm this weekend, then back to a tropical depression by Sunday. If this system comes together, Vince would be the next name added to the list.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

