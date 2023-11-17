Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DMV shuts down Jacksonville license plate agency for “contract violations”

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State officials say they’ve closed a license plate agency that serves the largest Eastern Carolina county.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says today it shut down the license plate agency in Jacksonville for contract violations.

The location on U.S. 17 has been operated by Cecil Hargett, Jr. since 1993.

The DMV did not go into detail about the violations or how long it would take to get another location up and running.

Those needing license plates in Onslow County will need to go to offices in Maysville, Wallace, Havelock, or Morehead City.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Derrick Bennett appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Onslow County man pleads guilty to killing sister-in-law
Joshua Glaspie
Jury convicts man who took off in middle of Beaufort County trial
Officers today released surveillance photos of a man wanted for holding up the Dollar General...
Police searching for Dollar General robber
From hospital bed to hospital employee
Second chance: Ayden man turns his life around after near-fatal overdose

Latest News

Lord Justice
Man facing multiple drug charges in Beaufort County
Rocky Mount police
Man critical after early morning shooting in Rocky Mount
Dollar General
Deputies investigating shooting at Onslow County Dollar General
Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two is forecasted to strengthen to a low end tropical storm...
Tropical Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two expected to become Vince this weekend