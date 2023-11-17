DMV shuts down Jacksonville license plate agency for “contract violations”

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State officials say they’ve closed a license plate agency that serves the largest Eastern Carolina county.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says today it shut down the license plate agency in Jacksonville for contract violations.

The location on U.S. 17 has been operated by Cecil Hargett, Jr. since 1993.

The DMV did not go into detail about the violations or how long it would take to get another location up and running.

Those needing license plates in Onslow County will need to go to offices in Maysville, Wallace, Havelock, or Morehead City.

