Deputies investigating shooting at Onslow County Dollar General

Dollar General
Dollar General(Dollar General)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting this morning at a dollar store.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said the shooting happened at the Dollar General on Highway 258 near the Highway 111 intersection.

He said the shooting was between two people. One of those has been taken to Naval Hospital, while the other is in custody.

Thomas said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

