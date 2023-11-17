Advertise With Us
Congressman Don Davis to address avoiding government shutdown

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Don Davis is set to formally address his vote to avoid a government shutdown at a press conference this morning.

Davis plans on addressing the one-year extension of the farm bill that was included in the stopgap bill that was passed by Congress on Wednesday.

The congressman will also discuss his work to find bipartisan common ground to assist farmers, producers, and agriculture workers, and secure a path forward to provide security assistance for Israel and Ukraine.

Today’s press conference will be held this morning at 10:30 a.m. at his district office.

