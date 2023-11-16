Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Friday Showers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Showers are still expected on Friday but not enough to help with the dry conditions across ENC. Clouds increase tonight and can’t rule out a shower or two along the coast. Shower chances rise through the morning and peak through the afternoon. Inland areas may not have the best chance of rain but won’t stay rain-free either. Highs are expected to hit the 70s again in drier spots and 60s for those who see rain. A few showers could linger for any high school playoff games. Cooler air moves in for the weekend, especially by Sunday. Heading into next week, we’ll warm up to nearly 70 degrees by Tuesday. Our next storm system on Tuesday has a better chance of bringing widespread rain and beneficial rainfall amounts. No concerns about flooding or severe weather at the moment. Another wave of chilly air arrives for Thanksgiving. Morning temperatures may start near freezing with highs in the 50s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is no longer watching our passing coastal low. But the system in the Caribbean is expected to be a tropical storm as it moves through Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. Next name is Vince and this system will not impact the United States.

