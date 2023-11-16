Two arrested after investigators search New Bern residence

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies made arrests after an ongoing investigation led to the seizure of drugs, guns, and thousands of dollars.

The Craven County Sherriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and the New Bern Police Department Narcotics Unit worked together on a continuing investigation.

The investigation led to the search and collection of 178 grams of fentanyl, 697 grams of marijuana, two guns, and $4,656 just inside the city limit of New Bern at 801 Carolina Avenue.

Authorities say they arrested 32-year-old Malcolm Goodman and 30-year-old Nykole Brown, both from New Bern.

Goodman is charged with trafficking opium and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond at the Craven County jail. Officials say his first court appearance was Tuesday and more charges are expected by the end of the investigation.

Brown is charged with two counts of trafficking opium, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule VI-controlled substance, and one count of child abuse. She was given a $2,000,000 secured bond and was to appear in court yesterday.

The investigation is ongoing.

