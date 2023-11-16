Tropical Update: National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas near the United States

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we near the end of hurricane season, we’re still watching a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean. The last two names on the 2023 hurricane list are Vince and Whitney.

An area of low pressure off the coast has a slim chance of development on Friday (maxuser | Jim Howard)

Low pressure will slowly develop off the coast of Miami on Wednesday. This low is forecasted to ride up the East Coast and pass by ENC late Friday into early Saturday morning. The track looks just off the coast keeping rain scattered and winds breezy but nothing crazy. Best chance for rain and breezy winds will be across the Outer Banks and along and east of US 17. If the track is closer to the coast, rain chances could increase. If the track stays offshore, rain chances may decrease. The National Hurricane Center continues to give this system a 10% chance of development. Development or no development, the impacts of rain and wind remain the same.

The tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea continues to hold a 50% chance of development (maxuser | Jim Howard)

Another area in the Central America and Cuba area is continued to being monitored. There is a 50% chance of development within the next 48 hours and a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days, this system is expected to slowly drift northeast towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic. No impact to North Carolina is expected.

