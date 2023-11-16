Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Tropical Update: National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas near the United States

Neither system is expected to have a large impact on the U.S.
By Russell James and Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we near the end of hurricane season, we’re still watching a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean. The last two names on the 2023 hurricane list are Vince and Whitney.

An area of low pressure off the coast has a slim chance of development on Friday
An area of low pressure off the coast has a slim chance of development on Friday(maxuser | Jim Howard)

Low pressure will slowly develop off the coast of Miami on Wednesday. This low is forecasted to ride up the East Coast and pass by ENC late Friday into early Saturday morning. The track looks just off the coast keeping rain scattered and winds breezy but nothing crazy. Best chance for rain and breezy winds will be across the Outer Banks and along and east of US 17. If the track is closer to the coast, rain chances could increase. If the track stays offshore, rain chances may decrease. The National Hurricane Center continues to give this system a 10% chance of development. Development or no development, the impacts of rain and wind remain the same.

The tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea continues to hold a 50% chance of development
The tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea continues to hold a 50% chance of development(maxuser | Jim Howard)

Another area in the Central America and Cuba area is continued to being monitored. There is a 50% chance of development within the next 48 hours and a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days, this system is expected to slowly drift northeast towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic. No impact to North Carolina is expected.

Stay with WITN and WITN.COM as we track the remaining storms this hurricane season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by deer in Jacksonville
Student found with gun at Washington High School

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer 70s on tap Thursday; Showers coming Friday
Aces for Autism
Aces for Autism is expanding to serve more families across the east
Beaufort County logo
Chocowinity waste site reopening today, but another collection site to close
NCEL 11-15-2023
NCEL 11-15-2023