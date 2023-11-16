Troopers still trying to ID pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is still trying to identify a pedestrian who was struck and killed along a busy Eastern Carolina highway Tuesday night.

Troopers said it happened around 5:40 p.m. on Highway 11 near Old Asphalt Road, just outside of Kinston.

They said the victim was walking in the northbound lane of the highway when they were hit by an SUV. The victim was thrown into the southbound lane and then hit a car.

Troopers say there will be no charges brought against either driver.

