Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Troopers still trying to ID pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County

A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted out of the bicycle lane into oncoming traffic.(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is still trying to identify a pedestrian who was struck and killed along a busy Eastern Carolina highway Tuesday night.

Troopers said it happened around 5:40 p.m. on Highway 11 near Old Asphalt Road, just outside of Kinston.

They said the victim was walking in the northbound lane of the highway when they were hit by an SUV. The victim was thrown into the southbound lane and then hit a car.

Troopers say there will be no charges brought against either driver.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by deer in Jacksonville
Student found with gun at Washington High School

Latest News

Since 2014, iPads for every K-12 student and an array of Apple devices in every classroom have...
Twelve Lenoir County schools recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools
WITN Food Lion Feeds Holiday
Food Lion Feeds food drive continues Friday in Kinston
The annual parade happens the Saturday before Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season in...
Jacksonville Christmas Holiday Parade happening Saturday morning
Joshua Glaspie
Jury convicts man who took off in middle of Beaufort County trial