Specialty care clinic celebrates 10 years

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The Department of Veteran Affairs says More than 185,000 veterans who use the VA for their health care have been diagnosed with at least one Traumatic Brain Injury.

Wednesday, the Intrepid Spirit Center at Camp Lejeune celebrated 10 years of care for service members past and present who are suffering from TBI and other related ailments.

The specialty care clinic officially opened its doors on October 2, 2013 – and has since, provided holistic, interdisciplinary physical therapy, pain management, psychology and psychiatry, acupuncture, and art and music therapy among other treatment options.

For some former service members, seeking additional help can come with hesitancy.

“For me, a lot of it was acknowledging that you know mental health is just health. Physical health is health. Spiritual health is health. Whatever it is, it’s all parts of the whole. Just because I was a marine officer, didn’t mean I was a Superman. Why wouldn’t you go to a psychiatrist or psychologist; the same as you would a physical therapist for your ankle?” said retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Russell Worth Parker.

“I do think that this is very reflective of the changing population, the changing demand of the military. Everything we do has to shift with what is constantly changing in the Department of Defense,” said Naval Lieutenant Commander Jessica Forde, who also serves as the director for ISC.

The base says the Intrepid Spirit Center Camp Lejeune has cared for approximately 20,000 active-duty beneficiaries to date.

