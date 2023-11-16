Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Specialty care clinic celebrates 10 years

Specialty care clinic celebrates 10 years
By Deric Rush
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The Department of Veteran Affairs says More than 185,000 veterans who use the VA for their health care have been diagnosed with at least one Traumatic Brain Injury.

Wednesday, the Intrepid Spirit Center at Camp Lejeune celebrated 10 years of care for service members past and present who are suffering from TBI and other related ailments.

The specialty care clinic officially opened its doors on October 2, 2013 – and has since, provided holistic, interdisciplinary physical therapy, pain management, psychology and psychiatry, acupuncture, and art and music therapy among other treatment options.

For some former service members, seeking additional help can come with hesitancy.

“For me, a lot of it was acknowledging that you know mental health is just health. Physical health is health. Spiritual health is health. Whatever it is, it’s all parts of the whole. Just because I was a marine officer, didn’t mean I was a Superman. Why wouldn’t you go to a psychiatrist or psychologist; the same as you would a physical therapist for your ankle?” said retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Russell Worth Parker.

“I do think that this is very reflective of the changing population, the changing demand of the military. Everything we do has to shift with what is constantly changing in the Department of Defense,” said Naval Lieutenant Commander Jessica Forde, who also serves as the director for ISC.

The base says the Intrepid Spirit Center Camp Lejeune has cared for approximately 20,000 active-duty beneficiaries to date.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
Fatal crash generic
Goldsboro man killed in crash outside of La Grange
Elderly Kinston woman killed in Wayne County crash
On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County

Latest News

Beaufort County Job and Resource Fair
Beaufort County job and resource fair
Officials celebrate commencement of Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project in Morehead City
Officials celebrate commencement of Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project in Morehead City
The Town of Princeville is recognized for its resiliency and adaptation to defend itself...
Princeville adapts to worsening climate risks
Second chance: Ayden man turns his life around after near-fatal overdose
Second chance: Ayden man turns his life around after near-fatal overdose