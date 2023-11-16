Police searching for Dollar General robber

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount hope you can help them solve a recent armed robbery.

Officers today released surveillance photos of a man wanted for holding up the Dollar General on Goldrock Road.

The robbery happened around 9:40 p.m. last Friday.

Anyone with information on this hold-up should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

