Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pitt Co. Animal Services announces foster program over Thanksgiving weekend

Cat at the Pitt County Animal Services shelter
Cat at the Pitt County Animal Services shelter(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services announces holiday hours and details on the Give Thanks program.

Because the shelter will be closed over the Thanksgiving holiday, people are being encouraged to foster the animals over the extended weekend.

Give Thanks is a foster opportunity designed to get dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens out of the Shelter and into homes for the holidays, according to the county.

Here’s how you can participate:

  • Call the Shelter at 252-902-1725 to discuss pet availability and confirm pick-up time.
  • Pet pick-up is Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
  • Pick up hours 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. After-hour pick is available upon request.
  • The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, and blankets for all foster pets.
  • Foster dogs and puppies will come with a leash and crate while cats and kittens will have a collar and carrier.
  • All supplies are free of charge.

Those animals not fostered will be provided with a ‘special’ meal through Mutt Strutters.

Pitt Animal Services will be closed on November 23 and 24 for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by deer in Jacksonville
Student found with gun at Washington High School

Latest News

North Carolina government recognized top 50 best veteran employers in Forbes study
Beaufort County logo
Chocowinity waste site reopening today, but another collection site to close
An area of low pressure off the coast has a slim chance of development on Friday
Tropical Update: National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas near the United States
NATHAN LYNCH, JR., 38, of New Bern mug
Craven County man gets jail time for cruelty to mom & six puppies