Pitt Co. Animal Services announces foster program over Thanksgiving weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services announces holiday hours and details on the Give Thanks program.

Because the shelter will be closed over the Thanksgiving holiday, people are being encouraged to foster the animals over the extended weekend.

Give Thanks is a foster opportunity designed to get dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens out of the Shelter and into homes for the holidays, according to the county.

Here’s how you can participate:

Call the Shelter at 252-902-1725 to discuss pet availability and confirm pick-up time.

Pet pick-up is Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Pick up hours 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. After-hour pick is available upon request.

The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, and blankets for all foster pets.

Foster dogs and puppies will come with a leash and crate while cats and kittens will have a collar and carrier.

All supplies are free of charge.

Those animals not fostered will be provided with a ‘special’ meal through Mutt Strutters.

Pitt Animal Services will be closed on November 23 and 24 for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.