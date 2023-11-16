Onslow County man accused of killing sister-in-law in court this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man charged with killing his sister-in-law is due in court this afternoon.

Derrick Bennett will appear before a judge at 2:00 p.m., according to District Attorney Ernie Lee. Lee did not say why Bennett was making the court appearance.

Back in 2019, Christy Godette was stabbed with a knife at the home she shared with Bennett at Patriots Place Mobile Home Park on Hubert Boulevard.

Deputies say there were three children under 11 years old and the victim’s mother inside the home at the time. Godette died en route to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Godette and Bennett were involved in a domestic dispute, according to deputies.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.