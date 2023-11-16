Advertise With Us
Officials celebrate commencement of Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project in Morehead City

By Celeste Ford
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Work is underway on a special plan to save the shoreline in Cartaret County.

City and state officials gathered at Big Rock Landing in Morehead City to celebrate the commencement of the Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project on Wednesday.

They say the island’s banks are rapidly eroding and compromising its ability to shield Morehead City from severe storm damage and flooding.

Mayor Jerry Jones says the goal of the project is to avoid problems in the years to come.

“Preserving our past but protecting our future. And behind me you’ll see an island that we purchased about 20 years ago with clean water management trust funds and some public dollars and some private dollars here and we’re here today to preserve that for future generations” says Jones.

The project includes installation of more than 1,000 Wave Attenuation Devices or WADS, to reduce erosion and help rebuild the shoreline, seagrass planting units and oyster reefs to improve water quality and fish habitat and saltmarsh plants to stabilize the shoreline.

The project has been awarded $6.6 million to date through legislative support.

Officials say phase one of the project is expected to be complete by June 2024.

