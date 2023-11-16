Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man rescued from damaged sailboat 270 miles off Hatteras

A sailboat spotted the boat adrift with tattered sails and a missing boom.
A sailboat spotted the boat adrift with tattered sails and a missing boom.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - A man sailing from New Jersey to Bermuda was rescued Wednesday, some 270 miles off Cape Hatteras.

Family members lost contact with the man on November 6th, and on Tuesday he was considered overdue.

The U.S. Coast Guard started searching for the sailboat, as well as putting out an urgent marine broadcast.

A sailboat spotted the boat adrift with tattered sails and a missing boom. Sea conditions were too bad for an at-sea transfer, so a cutter out of Cape May arrived Wednesday and safely got the man aboard.

He was reunited with his family on Thursday at Cape May.

“The search area for this case was nearly twice the size of Texas and the seas are very unforgiving,” said Commander Wes Geyer. “We urge all mariners venturing offshore to carry a properly registered Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB). This device can help pinpoint your exact location should the unthinkable ever happen.”

Coast Guard assets from Elizabeth City and Cape Cod were also deployed to help with the search and rescue.

The man was reunited with his family at Cape May on Thursday.
The man was reunited with his family at Cape May on Thursday.(U.S. Coast Guard)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by deer in Jacksonville
Student found with gun at Washington High School

Latest News

Pictured right to left: Malcolm Goodman, Nykole Brown
Two arrested after investigators search New Bern residence
Two arrested after investigators search New Bern residence
Two arrested after investigators search New Bern residence
NATHAN LYNCH, JR., 38, of New Bern mug
Craven County man gets jail time for cruelty to mom & six puppies
Craven County man gets jail time for cruelty to mom & six puppies
Craven County man gets jail time for cruelty to mom & six puppies