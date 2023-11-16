Jury convicts man who took off in middle of Beaufort County trial

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who authorities say took off in the middle of his trial in Beaufort County ended up being convicted.

District Attorney Seth Edwards says a jury on Wednesday found Joshua Glaspie guilty of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Edwards says Glaspie, who was 17 at the time, and a 14-year-old boy, tried to rob the victim. When the victim ran away, Glaspie fired four times, wounding the man.

The gunfire also hit the victim’s home with his mother and young children inside.

The D.A. says the 20-year-old Glaspie will be sentenced once he is caught and placed in jail.

