Jacksonville Christmas Holiday Parade happening Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The excitement of the holidays has nearly arrived, and what better to get things started than a parade!

Thousands of people are expected to line the Jacksonville Christmas Holiday Parade route down Western Boulevard on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The parade begins at Coastal Carolina Community College and ends at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center.

This year’s theme is Christmas Holiday Movie Magic.

WITN will air the parade live on WITN 7.2 and stream it on its website witn.com.

Our own Dave Jordan and Courtney Bunting will be hosting our live coverage of the parade.

