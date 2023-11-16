Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by deer in Jacksonville
Student found with gun at Washington High School

Latest News

The annual parade happens the Saturday before Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season in...
Jacksonville Christmas Holiday Parade happening Saturday morning
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Troopers still trying to ID pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Kaitlin Armstrong sits with her defense lawyers during her murder trial at the...
Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson in jealous rage