Hertford man charged with homicide, authorities say weapon was a fence pipe

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Hertford man is behind bars under no bond charged with using a three-foot-long fence pipe to kill another man.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Guadalupe Martin with homicide in the death of 43-year-old Marcos Velazquez.

Investigators say they responded to the area of Albemarle Street in Winfall on Monday regarding a deceased person. That’s when they found Velazquez dead from blunt force trauma and the fence pipe at the scene.

Martin was arrested Wednesday and is in the Albemarle District Jail.

