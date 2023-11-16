Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Hertford man charged with homicide, authorities say weapon was a fence pipe

Guadalupe Martin
Guadalupe Martin(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Hertford man is behind bars under no bond charged with using a three-foot-long fence pipe to kill another man.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Guadalupe Martin with homicide in the death of 43-year-old Marcos Velazquez.

Investigators say they responded to the area of Albemarle Street in Winfall on Monday regarding a deceased person. That’s when they found Velazquez dead from blunt force trauma and the fence pipe at the scene.

Martin was arrested Wednesday and is in the Albemarle District Jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
Fatal crash generic
Goldsboro man killed in crash outside of La Grange
Elderly Kinston woman killed in Wayne County crash
On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County

Latest News

Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project
Officials celebrate commencement of Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project in Morehead City
Wednesday, the Intrepid Spirit Center at Camp Lejeune celebrated 10 years of care for service...
Specialty care clinic celebrates 10 years
Beaufort County Job and Resource Fair
Beaufort County job and resource fair
Officials celebrate commencement of Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project in Morehead City
Officials celebrate commencement of Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project in Morehead City