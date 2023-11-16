Advertise With Us
ECU men’s basketball upset at home by USC Upstate

Turnovers doom Pirates in 83-81 loss
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Trae Broadnax scored 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat East Carolina 83-81 on Wednesday night.

Broadnax added six rebounds for the Spartans (2-2). Justin Bailey was 6 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 19 points. Miguel Ayesa shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

RJ Felton led the Pirates (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 33 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Ezra Ausar added 24 points and eight rebounds for East Carolina. In addition, Quentin Diboundje had nine points and seven rebounds.

“Absolutely ridiculous turnovers in the first 7-8 minutes of the game,” said ECU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Schwartz, “When you just give the ball to other teams, you just throw the ball out of bounds like that give spirit and a confidence to anybody. We would get it if another team was just throwing the ball out of bounds or just giving up possessions. "

