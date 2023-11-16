Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A warm and fall-like day continues before a cool down arrives this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A nice day is on tap today before clouds and a chance of rain showers move in for Friday. Rainfall amounts will range from a 0.25-0.50 of inch for most of the ENC area, as some areas will see just a few lighter showers in the evening. As you plan to go to regional football matches, pack a rain jacket or poncho as kickoff is underway. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, which is just a few degrees above the average of 68°. Overnight lows in the 50s.

Saturday will start out a bit cool, with clouds at times, with highs in the upper 60s and breeze at times. Sunshine will filter in the afternoon as clouds and rain exits the area, just in time for the Jacksonville Christmas Parade in the morning. Sunday features chilly temperatures and calmer breezes, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, and night time temperatures staying in the mid 30s.

A cool start to next week, with partly sunny skies. Rain chances are looking likely Tuesday and Wednesday, as it will bring widespread showers to the ENC area. Temperatures stay in the mid 60s through Wednesday. We clear out just in time for Thanksgiving, as a wave of cooler air moves in, as sunny skies take over.

As for tropics, there is an areas of watching in the ocean waters. There is an area of low pressure that has a 10% chance of development along and southeast of the eastern seaboard within the next seven days, and another in the central Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center is giving that disturbance a 60% of forming within the next seven days days. The last two names on the hurricane list are Vince and Whitney.

