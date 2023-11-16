Craven County man gets jail time for cruelty to mom & six puppies

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the east has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge and now faces jail time.

Nathan Lynch Jr. has been sentenced to seven days in Craven County jail for a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty, according to Craven County officials.

District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes say the 38-year-old from New Bern pleaded guilty to the charge and was also ordered to give up seven dogs.

Officials say deputies took one mother and six puppies after getting calls and seeing other dogs at the home in poor conditions. Investigators say the other dogs were tethered outside without clean water or shelter.

Lynch pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately taken to jail, according to officials.

