Chocowinity waste site reopening today, but another collection site to close

Beaufort County logo(Beaufort County Board of Commissioners)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A waste collection site in the east is reopening today after being closed for repairs, but another site is set to close for major repairs.

Beaufort County says the Chocowinity Solid Waste Collection site on Gray Road will open today for normal operations.

It closed on October 30th for four weeks so crews could make repairs.

Meanwhile, officials say the Cherry Run Solid Waste Site in Washington will be closed for about five weeks starting on Monday.

While the Cherry Run site is closed, the Chocowinity and River Road sites will expand hours to accommodate the increase in traffic.

The sites will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The sites will return to normal hours once repairs at Cherry Run are finished.

