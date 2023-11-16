WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County held its first-ever job and resource fair Wednesday, helping community members discover exciting career opportunities and valuable resources to elevate their professional journey and the town’s economic development.

“We are here to ensure we are capturing the full labor market. Although we are in Kinston, we also want to make sure we get candidates out of Goldsboro, Jacksonville, Greenville, New Bern, especially since COVID, finding good quality candidates is tougher,” participant, Thron Herring said.

For the first time, job seekers had a chance to meet with local employees and learn about professional and educational opportunities at the Beaufort County job and resource fair located at the Washington Civic Center from 10 am to 3 pm.

The morning session was only open to high school students looking to unlock new possibilities, followed by an afternoon session that was open to the public.

Some of the employers that signed up for the job fair were ECU Health, Grady-White Boats, UNC Nash Health Care, NC Department of Adult Correction, Beaufort County Government, and more.

The event was organized by the Beaufort County Workforce Development Team and was sponsored by Brightspeed and the North Carolina State University Institute for Emerging Issues.

“So we meet monthly to talk about ways to help companies find the workers that they need and also the citizens of Beaufort County and the region get careers here locally,” Beaufort County Economic Development Director, Brad Hufford.

