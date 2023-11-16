Aces for Autism is expanding to serve more families across the East

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aces for Autism, an organization serving children and families impacted by autism across the East is opening a new location.

The organization’s current office is in Greenville, however construction is already in motion for the new building in Winterville.

“Bobbie and I, our oldest kid has autism, Samuel who is 12 and I still remember when she quit her teaching job here in Winterville and each week, they’d go to Winston Salem while at the time I was working at ECU but... that vision, God laid on our hearts and we said yes to it. To really see that vision turn into a reality means a lot,” says Aces for Autism CEO, Kyle Robinson.

The Robinson’s say it’s a vision of hope and refuge that is coming to life.

Aces for Autism Co-Founder, Bobbie Robinson, says “God took something that we were unsure about, that we didn’t know the future for and He turned our pain into something that could help so many other families for years to come.”

From serving people across the East who are impacted by autism since 2014, Kyle says the new location is to better serve Pitt County and areas across the East. “We currently serve 60 children and families impacted by autism on a weekly basis and our goal over the next 5 years is to get to 200 families on a weekly basis and that could look very different as every individual with autism is very different. This space is just going to really allow us to take the next step.”

Bobbie also says, the new building in Winterville will be a space to employ and empower those in Ace’s care to be successful through real life experiences.

“When we were thinking about the different rooms: the cafeteria, the lab street with the dentist office, the grocery store, the pediatrician’s office, the hair salon. We really wanted those things that those families struggle with that they know their child would really have a hard time with... even the playground and being able to transition off of it to get in the car to go home. Those are things that a lot of families shy away from in the community,” Bobbie told WITN.

Along with the intention to better prepare those in their care, the Robinson’s are dedicated to making sure each family knows they’re not alone.

“Just being able to pour into them and let them know that they’re not alone. Yes, this journey is hard and yes, you’re going to have ups and downs but we’re here with you, we’re here to walk alongside you,” says Bobbie.

Kyle also told WITN, “A lot of other families have had a similar vision and for us to be able to walk that out with them, for them to be able to come here now and have a place to come... it’s not only a place of hope but a place of refuge.”

Aces for Autism is set to open at the beginning of the year however, a ribbon cutting ceremony or opening day has not been officially set.

For more information on their care and services, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.