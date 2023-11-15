Zach’s First Alert Forecast: 70s Return on Thursday Ahead of Friday’s Rain Chance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a cool and cloudy day, temperatures rise quickly on Thursday as a warm front delivers 70s for the first time in a few days. Skies stay partly cloudy with any rain chances limited to a few isolated showers along the Crystal Coast. A few extra coastal showers are possible overnight into Friday morning. Friday’s rain chances still look scattered rather than widespread. Areas along and east of US 17 carry the best chance for rain while areas further inland may stay completely dry. Rainfall amounts aren’t expected to be high enough to improve dry conditions. Winds could be a little breezy Friday and Saturday but isn’t expected to cause any issues. Behind the coastal low, a front moves through on Saturday where a few showers can’t be ruled out. Quiet weather and cooler air moves in for the rest of the weekend. Next Tuesday’s storm system carries a better chance of widespread rain. It could be heavy enough to help with dry conditions but could also cause issues ahead of Thanksgiving travel. Thanksgiving looks chilly with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing.

Our coastal low still carries a 10% chance of development through the weekend. No impact on our forecast if it’s tropical or not. The system in the southern Carribean carries the best chance of becoming Vince over the next week. No impacts to North Carolina are expected.

