Tropical Update: National Hurricane Center monitoring coastal low off our coast later this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we near the end of hurricane season, we’re still watching a few areas in the Atlantic. The next name is Vince.

Coastal low will pass by on Friday and carries a very low chance of tropical development. (WITN)

First up is a system that hasn’t formed yet. We’ll see low pressure develop off the coast of Miami on Wednesday. This low is expected to ride up the East Coast and pass by ENC on Friday. The track looks just off the coast keeping rain scattered and winds breezy but nothing crazy. Best chance for rain and breezy winds will be across the Outer Banks and along and east of US 17. If the track is closer to the coast, rain chances could increase. If the track stays offshore, rain chances may decrease. The National Hurricane Center only gives this system a 10% chance of development. Development or no development, the impacts of rain and wind remain the same.

Tropical wave in the southern Caribbean carries the best chance of development. (maxuser | WITN)

The other area is one that’s been on our radar for a while. It sits between Central America and Cuba. While there’s a better chance of development, this system is expected to slowly drift northeast towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic. No impact to North Carolina is expected.

Stay with WITN and WITN.COM as we track the remaining storms this hurricane season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.