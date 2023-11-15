Teacher of the Week: Meet Katie Houmard

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This WITN Week’s Teacher of the Week is Katie Houmard.

Houmard’s classroom is not normal when compared to most teachers. She works for Pitt County Schools, but her classroom is inside ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Houmard is an Exceptional Children’s teacher and the Project Search Instructor for the county school system, so she helps students with disabilities transition out of school and into the working world during their last year of high school.

The program provides real-life work experience combined with training in employability and independent-living skills to help young people with disabilities make successful transitions to productive adult life.

Student’s internship range from hospitality in the hospital cafeteria, cleaning stations, or even preparing rooms for patients.

Over the last nine years, Houmard says teaching in Pitt County has shown her the need for more job opportunities for individuals with disabilities, as well as education, awareness, and acceptance throughout the community.

She says she loves that her job provides the opportunity to help create these opportunities daily for students in an inclusive setting.

