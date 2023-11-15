Student found with gun at Washington High School

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high school student is in custody after authorities say they found a gun at an Eastern Carolina high school.

Beaufort County Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman said it happened Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at Washington High School.

He said a 10th grader was pulled aside and school resource officers found the gun in a backpack. Cheeseman says there was no threat to the school or any students.

Today there are more resource officers at the high school, and deputies are making more patrols, as well.

