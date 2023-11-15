Several nursing homes in ENC received a below-average rating in recent report

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The right nursing home for a family is an important decision, whether it be a long-term or a short stay for rehab.

“My mother experienced pain and was ignored, and she went through all the proper channels to get help, and she was dismissed, and eventually she had to call 911 for herself,” said Greenville resident Shamkia Boston.

Unfortunately, some patients end up back in the hospital or medical facility.

The rankings from US News and World Report can help families make the right decision on a nursing home.

“We put a lot of emphasis on the outcomes of care what those patients experience at one nursing home vs. another, so for example, if one nursing home has a lot of patients that have to go back to the hospital or at least go to an emergency room,” said Ben Harder, US News Chief Health Analyst.

Three nursing homes here in the East received below-average grades. East Carolina Rehabilitation and Wellness received a one out of five. Universal Health Care in Greenville scored a two out of five, and Signature Healthcare in Kinston also received a two.

Several factors are taken into account for these ratings, such as staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints, and processes of care.

“Things like being able to go to the bathroom and get dressed on their own are really important for patients who need help with daily living, and if a nursing home is able to help them maintain that ability of self-care, that is important,” said Harder.

Some families say that they fear for their loved ones.

“Scared, anxious, and ya know, it’s just fearful for me and my mom, but other people who don’t have as much support as she does and have the ability to call out for help as she did,” said Boston.

Boston says while her mother is getting different care now, research and support are some of the best ways you can ensure your family member is taken care of.

