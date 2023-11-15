Advertise With Us
Scotland Neck curfew to continue through the weekend

This shooting happened Thursday afternoon.
(Scotland Neck police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - An emergency curfew for one Eastern Carolina town will continue through the weekend.

Scotland Neck enacted the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew last Friday after a rash of shootings.

Police said there were no shootings over the weekend, but they did have a shots fired call on Tuesday.

The town says people need to stay off the streets during curfew hours, but if you have work-related travel during those hours you may be stopped by officers who will ask for proof of employment.

Police said arrests were pending in several of their shooting cases.

