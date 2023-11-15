Advertise With Us
Pitt County Health Department hosting free Diabetes Awareness event

(WHSV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A health department in the east is promoting awareness for diabetes through a free event Wednesday morning.

The Pitt County Diabetes Education Program, Amereihealth Caritas, and Ripe Revival are hosting a “Taste of Wellness” in support of Diabetes Awareness Month.

Today’s free event is expected to feature interactive booths and several stations with cooking demonstrations, community resources, and much more.

The event will also have East Carolina University’s Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kin McNeil as a guest speaker and conclude with a discussion of diabetes.

“A Taste of Wellness” will be held at 201 Government Circle outside of Greenville.

It’s slated to start at 10 a.m. and last until noon.

