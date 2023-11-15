Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina law enforcement agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they arrested two people Tuesday after finding guns, illegal drugs, and cash during a search.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Lobelia Williams and Brian Gilliam were arrested yesterday on multiple drug charges after a months-long investigation with the FBI and a search warrant.

Investigators say the search happened at 1512 Flat Swamp Church Road outside of Robersonville.

During the investigation, officials say hundreds of grams of narcotics were seized including, but not limited to: fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack, marijuana, and several types of pills, along with cash and at least one gun.

At this time Williams is facing two counts of level three trafficking of heroin/ fentanyl, two counts of level one trafficking of heroin/ fentanyl, level two trafficking of methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, 10 counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and 10 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams is being held on a $3,000,000.

Gilliam is currently facing two counts of level three trafficking of heroin/ fentanyl, level one trafficking of heroin/ fentanyl, two counts of level two trafficking of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, seven counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and having a firearm as a felon.

Gilliam is being held on a $3,020,000.

Williams, 39, and Gilliam, 34, are both from Robersonville, and the sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Goldsboro man killed in crash outside of La Grange
Northern Nash
Northern Nash High School football player killed in Rocky Mount crash
Elderly Kinston woman killed in Wayne County crash
Man in the east arrested in woman's overdose death
“She deserves this justice,” loved ones of woman who overdosed earlier this year, react to an arrest made in her death
Deandre Davis, Steven Blackburn
Craven County chase ends with two arrests

Latest News

First Alert Forecast November 15, 2023
First Alert Forecast November 15, 2023
Daughter of man who was hit and killed on Williamston Bridge speaks out as no charges are...
Daughter of man who was hit and killed on Williamston Bridge speaks out as no charges are brought against the driver
First Flight tops Rose boys soccer to claim 3A East Regional Title, Greene Central falls in 2A
First Flight tops Rose boys soccer to claim 3A East Regional Title, Greene Central falls in 2A
No charges will be brought against driver in fatal bridge crash
Daughter of man who was hit and killed on Williamston Bridge speaks out as no charges are brought against the driver