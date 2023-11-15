OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina law enforcement agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they arrested two people Tuesday after finding guns, illegal drugs, and cash during a search.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Lobelia Williams and Brian Gilliam were arrested yesterday on multiple drug charges after a months-long investigation with the FBI and a search warrant.

Investigators say the search happened at 1512 Flat Swamp Church Road outside of Robersonville.

During the investigation, officials say hundreds of grams of narcotics were seized including, but not limited to: fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack, marijuana, and several types of pills, along with cash and at least one gun.

At this time Williams is facing two counts of level three trafficking of heroin/ fentanyl, two counts of level one trafficking of heroin/ fentanyl, level two trafficking of methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, 10 counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and 10 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams is being held on a $3,000,000.

Gilliam is currently facing two counts of level three trafficking of heroin/ fentanyl, level one trafficking of heroin/ fentanyl, two counts of level two trafficking of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, seven counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and having a firearm as a felon.

Gilliam is being held on a $3,020,000.

Williams, 39, and Gilliam, 34, are both from Robersonville, and the sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.