Motorcyclist killed after being hit by deer in Jacksonville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed after a deer struck his motorcycle yesterday in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police said Ingram Haynes was heading north on the U.S. 17 Bypass around 5:30 p.m. They say a deer crossed the highway, hitting the motorcyclist.

Police say the 36-year-old Ingram ran off the highway, rolled several times, and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The Richlands man died later at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to police.

