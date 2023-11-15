Man pushing bicycle cross highway killed in Onslow County hit & run

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers are looking for the driver who struck a killed a man pushing a bicycle across a busy Eastern Carolina highway.

The Highway Patrol in Jacksonville says 63-year-old Gary Padrick died in the crash at Highway 258 and Hickory Road.

The hit and run happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say the vehicle that struck Padrick is possibly a silver or gray Hyundai SUV.

Anyone who knows information on this deadly hit & run should call the Highway Patrol.

