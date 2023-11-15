Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man pushing bicycle cross highway killed in Onslow County hit & run

Pedestrian fatality
Pedestrian fatality(Marshall Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers are looking for the driver who struck a killed a man pushing a bicycle across a busy Eastern Carolina highway.

The Highway Patrol in Jacksonville says 63-year-old Gary Padrick died in the crash at Highway 258 and Hickory Road.

The hit and run happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say the vehicle that struck Padrick is possibly a silver or gray Hyundai SUV.

Anyone who knows information on this deadly hit & run should call the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Goldsboro man killed in crash outside of La Grange
Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
Elderly Kinston woman killed in Wayne County crash
Man in the east arrested in woman's overdose death
“She deserves this justice,” loved ones of woman who overdosed earlier this year, react to an arrest made in her death
Deandre Davis, Steven Blackburn
Craven County chase ends with two arrests

Latest News

WITN Food Lion Feeds Holiday
Food Lion Feeds kicking off holiday food drive today
Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
2 men in the East were sentenced to the death penalty.
Onslow Co. DA explains why no death penalty execution in nearly 20 years
Multiple emergency and maintance crews seen in the area around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Car collides with utility pole in Greenville Wednesday morning