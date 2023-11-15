Man convicted in 2019 Plymouth murder

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused in a 2019 murder in Plymouth has been found guilty.

District Attorney Seth Edwards says a jury convicted Terrance Williams, of Martin County, yesterday of first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Killed in the August 21, 2019 shooting was Shakur Hedgebeth, of Plymouth. The shooting happened on Wilson Street and an autopsy said the victim was shot multiple times.

Edwards says jurors were shown surveillance video from Carol’s Variety Store of Williams running after the victim and shooting in his direction.

A first degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life without parole prison sentence.

