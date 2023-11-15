Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Football coach relieved of duties weeks after holding baptism for players after practice

FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a...
FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a baptism for some of his players.(gpflman via canva |File image)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A high school football coach in Georgia has been relieved of his duties after reportedly holding a baptism for some of his players following practice.

WTOC reports that Isaac Ferrell remains a school employee, but he is no longer the head coach for Tattnall County High School.

An online video from Oct. 24 gained plenty of attention, claiming to show 20 players being baptized after practice at the invitation of Ferrell. The post has since been viewed more than a thousand times while gaining hundreds of reactions and comments.

However, not all of the feedback has been positive.

On Nov. 6, the Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a complaint that the baptisms were inappropriate for a public school function.

According to Tattnall County Superintendent Kristen Waters, Ferrell was removed from his coaching position due to an incident that happened on Nov. 3 after a football game and not because of the baptisms.

But there is an ongoing investigation into the baptisms, and Waters said she cannot comment on what exactly happened on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
Fatal crash generic
Goldsboro man killed in crash outside of La Grange
Elderly Kinston woman killed in Wayne County crash
On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Man in the east arrested in woman's overdose death
“She deserves this justice,” loved ones of woman who overdosed earlier this year, react to an arrest made in her death

Latest News

Princeville adapts to worsening climate risks
Princeville adapts to worsening climate risks
Beaufort County job and resource fair
Beaufort County job and resource fair
Several nursing homes in ENC received a below-average rating in recent report
Several nursing homes in ENC received a below-average rating in recent report
Specialty care clinic celebrates 10 years
Specialty care clinic celebrates 10 years