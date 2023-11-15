Food Lion Feeds kicking off holiday food drive today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Through the end of the work week, The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will be taking food, monetary, and cleaning supply donations at various Food Lion grocery store locations for their annual food drive.

Today is the first of three days WITN is partnering with Food Lion Feeds, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, and Curtis Mediaood Lion to help those facing food scarcity this holiday season.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., donations will be collected at the Food Lion on Turnbury Drive in Greenville.

Today, WITN’s Courtney Bunting will be out there starting at 12:30 p.m.

They are looking for canned vegetables, meats, beans, and soup. Also needed are paper, hygiene, and cleaning products.

The event runs through Friday, November 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and at each location, there will be a Curtis Media radio station and a WITN news personality.

Thursday 11/16

Store Location: 3301 M.L. King Jr. Blvd, New Bern NC 28561

News Personality: Deric Rush

Friday 11/17

Store Location: 1304 W. Vernon Ave Kinston, NC 28504

News Personality: Dave Jordan

If you can’t make it to the food drive, Click here to donate online. For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can generally provide 5 meals.

